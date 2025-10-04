Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of emotional tribute

Brooklyn Beckham missing from Victoria's family tribute

Victoria Beckham has sparked fresh speculation of a deepened rift with son Brooklyn Beckham following major move.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former Spice Girls member celebrated her family in an emotional post.

After unveiling her Spring-Summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week, Victoria posted a photo of her loved ones with a sweet message.

The caption read, "I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you!"

However, Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn was noticeably absent from the photo. It is pertinent to mention that the 26-year-old has been at the center of rumoured tensions with the Beckham family.

Victoria's post featured her husband David Beckham, children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, and even Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Additionally, it also included Vogue legend Anna Wintour, who joined the Beckhams to support Victoria’s big night.

This snub comes after months of rumours that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have grown distant from his family.

Fans and followers also pointed out Brooklyn's absence from the post in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Anna is the new Brooklyn."

Another added, "Damn, Brooklyn really gone?"

"Why can’t Brooklyn ever make the effort to go to anything like this! It’s really sad," the third comment read, adding, "Well done Victoria though."

Victoria Beckham and David share four children together, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and a daughter Harper Beckham.