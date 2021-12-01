 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Petition to stop Will Smith, Jada Pinkett from doing interviews gains momentum

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

It seems that fans have had enough of Will Smith’s candid interviews and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks.

This was made apparent when one fed-up viewer started a petition five days ago by the name of 'Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!’ on change.org over the couple's rather open take on their personal life matters.

Since then it has garnered over 2000 signatures as many others have agreed that the couple’s interviews have cause much distaste among viewers.

"Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. Free us," one wrote with their signature.

Another unhappy viewer wrote: "not everything has to be public knowledge".

"I’m sick and tired of hearing the [expletive] that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP!!!" said another.

