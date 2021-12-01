Buckingham Palace builder asked Queen to make tea for him in a hilarious interaction

Queen Elizabeth once served tea to an oblivious Buckingham Palace builder in a hilarious yet ‘embarrassing’ incident.



In a hilarious interaction, a builder working at the Palace asked the Queen to make him a cup of tea and she reportedly served.

Undoubtedly, it might be a dream of many to have time with the royals but a builder employed at the Palace seemingly did not pay much heed to the royal entities.

Kevin Andrews - a royal upholsterer who worked for the late Queen Mother, recalled the story vividly in a documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Palaces.



He claimed: “[A] builder was dismantling a desk [...] so he could not see who was making the offer when the lady's voice asked him if he would like a cup of tea.”



The builder, who had no idea it was the Queen asking for tea, reportedly replied: “Yeah. In a mug. Two sugars.

“I don't want any of that nonsense I had the last time I was here, all that fine china and all that saucer stuff.”

Andrews remembered that the Queen came back with the tea and told the builder that it was on the table before saying he “Looked up [he] saw the Queen leaving the room”.



It is worth mentioning here that the 95-year-old monarch is known to have a wonderful sense of humor. The Queen's former butler Grant Harrold has also shared an insight into the Queen's personal habits.