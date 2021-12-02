 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’

Lyricist and songwriter Lizzo recently spilled the beans on her tight connection with fellow Grammy star Adele.

She wore her heart on her sleeve with People magazine and went on to admit, "I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party — I can't remember where because I was drunk at both. She's been through similar things that I have, and she's given me really good advice."

She also added, "We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We're both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we're also both Tauruses!"

Time and time again Lizzo has promoted Adele’s work and just recently, she also supported her friend at her Adele: One Night Only" concert special at the Griffith Observatory in L.A.

While gushing over her on-stage presence Lizzo added, When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible — she put my ass in the front row, which was even more incredible!"

"It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, 'Adele's singing like she in the church — she is doing some sanging right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves.' So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun."

