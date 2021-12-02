 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties
Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties

Ben Affleck recently weighed in on his personal journey towards feeling ‘grateful’ for life’s difficulties.

Affleck made these admissions himself while speaking to WSJ. Magazine.

There he was quoted saying, “There's a lot that I would want my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, that I'm too self-conscious of or shy about to be really candid about with the whole world because they're mostly mistakes."

"Things I wish I had done differently, and they're rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think, I wish I could have avoided this painful event.' I wish I could have not caused someone else pain. I wish I had understood better the nature of what was difficult about life for me."

"I wish I did not have to learn some lessons the hard way. But maybe this is just rationalizing because the alternative is too painful."

Affleck also went on to say that there’s no way to get true enlightenment “the easy way” and added that he "had to learn those things in an authentic, meaningful way to really learn the lessons that I've really internalized, that have created the values that I have now even though most of them were born of failure."

Affleck added, "I used to be irritated by people who would say, 'Oh, I have these problems and I'm grateful for them.' I used to think, 'This is [expletive]. You're not grateful for disasters, creating pain and wreckage in your life.”

“Say you feel [expletive] about it and you wish you were better!' Only within the last five years, I really felt increasingly grateful for the difficulties that I've had."

Before concluding he added, "Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I've definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven't always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they've turned out to be the defining aspects of my life. I feel great about being very healthy."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'
Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer

Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer
Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Vin Desiel issues loving wedding tribute for Meadow Walker

Vin Desiel issues loving wedding tribute for Meadow Walker
When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem

When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem
Hilaria Baldwin reveals gratitude for book that helped kids understand ‘hard emotions’

Hilaria Baldwin reveals gratitude for book that helped kids understand ‘hard emotions’
Pete Davidson's role ends in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's real family show?

Pete Davidson's role ends in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's real family show?
Prince Andrew named for the first time in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prince Andrew named for the first time in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Britney Spears admits she needs 'lots of healing' after conservatorship battle

Britney Spears admits she needs 'lots of healing' after conservatorship battle
Buckingham Palace builder asked Queen to make tea for him in a hilarious interaction

Buckingham Palace builder asked Queen to make tea for him in a hilarious interaction
Petition to stop Will Smith, Jada Pinkett from doing interviews gains momentum

Petition to stop Will Smith, Jada Pinkett from doing interviews gains momentum
Prince Harry praises South African experts in letter read out at World AIDS Day event

Prince Harry praises South African experts in letter read out at World AIDS Day event

Latest

view all