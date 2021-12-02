 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Adele's 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele is currently gearing up for her official upcoming Las Vegas residency that is rumoured for a 2022 kick-off.

The entire event is lined up for the Colosseum inside Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel and will start on Friday January 21, 2022.

Tickets are yet to go on sale but many have been speculating a a sold-out show. Pre-sale registrations open from 6am PST on December 1st.

There have also been a lot of rumors about the upcoming event by Daily Mail sources and one of them revealed,“Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.”

