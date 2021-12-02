 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump drops ‘inevitable’ prediction of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Donald Trump drops ‘inevitable’ prediction of Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys marriage
Donald Trump drops ‘inevitable’ prediction of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage

Donald Trump issues shocking predictions regarding the ‘inevitable’ end of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage.

Former President Donald Trump made this claim during an interview with Nigel Farage of GB News.

There he issued a prediction regarding the ‘inevitable’ end of Meghan Markle’s marriage with Prince Harry.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it."

"I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Before concluding he also added, "Some people would say I'm very good at the prediction business, I think someday he will regret it."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report

Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report
Prince Harry, William denied grief counselling after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry, William denied grief counselling after Princess Diana’s death
Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle for being ‘disrespectful’ with the Queen

Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle for being ‘disrespectful’ with the Queen
Dax Shepard details surprise parenting hacks and realities

Dax Shepard details surprise parenting hacks and realities
Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame

Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame
Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'
‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report

‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report
Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider

Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider
Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties

Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties
Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer

Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer
Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’

Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’
Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Latest

view all