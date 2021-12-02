Donald Trump drops ‘inevitable’ prediction of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage

Donald Trump issues shocking predictions regarding the ‘inevitable’ end of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage.

Former President Donald Trump made this claim during an interview with Nigel Farage of GB News.

There he issued a prediction regarding the ‘inevitable’ end of Meghan Markle’s marriage with Prince Harry.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it."

"I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Before concluding he also added, "Some people would say I'm very good at the prediction business, I think someday he will regret it."