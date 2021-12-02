 
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Trevor Noah gears up to host 'Grammy Awards' 2022

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Trevor Noah gears up to host 'Grammy Awards' 2022

Trevor Noah is ready to crack hilarious jokes on the stage of Grammy Awards 2022 as he has been roped in to host the show.

The comedian and Daily Show host announced on CBS Mornings that he will return to front the prestigious awards for the second time after the last edition of the event.

Noah shared, "I was just lucky to be a part of it, you know. And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, imagine if we had people there how much more fun would we have had, and so this year the Grammys is going to be back.

“Like, if I'm not there, who lifts Kevin Hart into his seat, you know what I mean? There are important things that I am supposed to be doing on that night, you know? I give Jay-Z emotional support,” quoted Deadline.

“He's very nervous, and I just tell him, 'It's going to be OK, Jay,' You know? 'You're breaking a record. You're beating Quincy Jones in nominations.' I'm there to give people the moral support that they wouldn't have," he added.

CBS president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Cheeks also shared, “Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year.”

The awards show is slated to take place on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles. 

