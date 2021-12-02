Dakota Johnson reveals how the ongoing pandemic changed her outlook on life

One of the many changes, Johnson had was in the way she used to see things in life

Dakota Johnson touched upon the many changes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had on her.

One of the many changes she had was in the way she used to see things in life.

"The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you [expletive] rage."

Johnson currently has a number of projects in the pipeline, including her directorial film debut.

The movie is set on a mythical island, but the actress refused to give in-depth view of other details.

She told Town and Country magazine: "We talked about someone else directing, but then I was dreaming about it, having ideas all the time. It's in my bones, this story. I'm like, 'Is this too soon?' But it's happening. I'm gonna do it."