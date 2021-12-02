 
'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul set to welcome his second child

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is all set to welcome his second child with wife Lauren Paul.

The news was announced Wednesday on Instagram by Lauren, who shared an adorable photo of their 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle touching her baby bump.

"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” she captioned the photo.


Aaron and Lauren, who tied the knot in 2013, have been open about their desire to expand their little family.

In an interview with Haute Living last year, the Westworld actor had said, "I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer."

He also told People in 2019 that being a father is the "the greatest gift that anyone could ever be given."

