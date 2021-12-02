 
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham has shared an emotional message to mark World Aids Day.

The 47-yer-old fashionista discussed the "life-saving work" that "needs to happen", urging fans and followers to support charities that contributing to ease suffering of the people living with HIV.

The fashion designer penned: "Both at VBL and personally, we are huge supporters of World AIDS Day. It's such an important day for raising awareness of HIV, breaking down HIV stigma and misinformation, and raising crucial funds to support the life-saving work that still needs to happen, to support the 37.7million people who are currently living with HIV globally. 

Victoria also highlighted Elton John's AIDS Foundation and wrote: "I'm proud to be supporting their mission today and everyday so that we can end AIDS by 2030."

David Beckham's wife continued: "Over the next few slides we've compiled a list of a few brilliant charities that you can follow or donate to to show your support today."

Victoria Beckham urged her followers to support various AIDS charities while shining a light on the Terrence Higgins Trust, Mothers 2 Mothers, the Black AIDS Institute and the National AIDS Trust.

