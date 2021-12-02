 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Queen finds it difficult in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markles children

The Queen is reportedly finding it difficult over not being able to see her Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

It is pertinent to mention, the monarch has not seen her great grandchildren Archie since 2019 and has yet to meet Lilibet for the first time since she was born.

"I'm sure the Queen was absolutely delighted to hear the news that the Sussexes were expecting a second child," royal expert Camilla Tominey said. 

"But it is difficult for the Queen. She has not been able to see Archie.

"I think the last time she was able to see Archie in the flesh was November 2019.

"The only way the Queen will be able to see these children is if they come over to the UK.

"Maybe she will see them next year when she marks her Platinum Jubilee. We have to wait and see."

More From Entertainment:

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled
Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert
Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory

Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory
Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'

Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'
'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake

'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake
Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work

Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work
Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease
Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep

Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep
Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts

Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts
Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo

Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo
Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all