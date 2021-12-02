'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

Thousands of people reacted to Ursula Corbero's Instagram picture that she shared with the cast of hit Netflix series "Money Heist".

The actress, who plays "Tokyo" in the show, shared multiple pictures from a final photocall for the presentation of the fifth season of the show hours before volume 2 of Season 5 is released on the streaming giant.

More than half a million people liked Ursula's Instagram post within a few minutes after she shared it on the Facebook-owned app.





Netflix last month released the official trailer for Money Heist Season 5 Part 2.

The season five's volume 2 is due to premiere on Friday December 3.





Here's the official synopsis of Season 5:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."