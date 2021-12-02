 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Faizan Sheikh set to welcome his first child with wife

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

The Saaya actor turned to Instagram on Thursday to announce the good news
The Saaya actor turned to Instagram on Thursday to announce the good news

Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife Maham Aamir are all set to welcome their first child together, with Faizan taking to social media to share the exciting news.

The Saaya actor turned to Instagram on Thursday with a lengthy caption and a series of adorable photos from the couple's maternity shoot.

"... We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy," he wrote, ecstatically adding, "Yes, you heard it right. Our family is about to get bigger by two feet."

Faizan signed his note off with a special request from his fans and followers.

"Happiness is increased when shared and like always, we seek your unconditional love, support and most of all your precious and countless prayers for our newest family member to come," he said.

See the heartwarming announcement here: 

More From Showbiz:

Jacqueline Fernandez in hot waters after photos with conman surface online

Jacqueline Fernandez in hot waters after photos with conman surface online
Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being 'loud-mouthed, unprofessional'

Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being 'loud-mouthed, unprofessional'
‘Mirzapur’ actor, Brahma Mishra dies of a cardiac arrest, co-stars mourn

‘Mirzapur’ actor, Brahma Mishra dies of a cardiac arrest, co-stars mourn
KRK compares Deepika Padukone's looks with Ramiz Raja in film '83

KRK compares Deepika Padukone's looks with Ramiz Raja in film '83
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics
Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch

Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'
Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match

Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match
Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’

Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace

Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace

Latest

view all