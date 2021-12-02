Faizan Sheikh set to welcome his first child with wife

The Saaya actor turned to Instagram on Thursday to announce the good news

Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife Maham Aamir are all set to welcome their first child together, with Faizan taking to social media to share the exciting news.

The Saaya actor turned to Instagram on Thursday with a lengthy caption and a series of adorable photos from the couple's maternity shoot.

"... We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy," he wrote, ecstatically adding, "Yes, you heard it right. Our family is about to get bigger by two feet."

Faizan signed his note off with a special request from his fans and followers.

"Happiness is increased when shared and like always, we seek your unconditional love, support and most of all your precious and countless prayers for our newest family member to come," he said.

See the heartwarming announcement here: