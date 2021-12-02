 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being 'loud-mouthed, unprofessional'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Tareen issued a scathing response to Mustafa asking bloggers to not post film reviews
Tareen issued a scathing response to Mustafa asking bloggers to not post film reviews

Actor Zara Tareen seems to have a bone to pick with Fahad Mustafa after his recent comments asking bloggers to not review films upon release made headlines.

Soon after Mustafa took to Instagram to say that “reviews can damage a film big time”, Tareen issued a scathing reply on her own Instagram story.


“I'm not sure reviews damage film or the industry in any way but doing films for free as a rule certainly damages the market for an entire profession,” she first said, seemingly referencing the fact that Fahad did the Nabeel Qureshi film for free.

Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being loud-mouthed, unprofessional

She ended the note with #ShutUpMufasa, making sure to not mention Mustafa’s name and instead using the name of a character from Lion King.

She didn’t stop there, however, going on to pen yet another note soon after, this time disguising it as an ‘apology’ – to Mufasa, not Mustafa.

“I wholeheartedly take back my words, I should not have insulted Mufasa by using his name,” she said.

Tareen then lashed out directly at Mustafa saying, “Using his name in place of a loud mouth, unprofessional, entitled, badtameez (ill-mannered) brat was uncalled for.”

Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being loud-mouthed, unprofessional

While it's unclear what exactly elicited this reaction from Tareen but we're curious to know Mustafa's response!

