Britney Spears turns 40: Inside the pop star's intimate celebrations with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is ringing in her 40th birthday with beau Sam Asghari in an intimate celebration.



The pop icon said she 'truly feels like herself' on the big day, after a Los Angeles judge ordered for her conservatorship to be dismissed last month.

According to a source cited by E! News, the singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari are "so excited to celebrate" her special day.



"It's the first birthday where Britney doesn't feel like she's just withering away," the source said. "This year, they're happy to celebrate Britney getting older because she's finally growing into her true self."

The insider added of the pop star, "She finally feels like she has purpose and Britney wants to celebrate that to the fullest."

According to the source, Sam is "going all out on gifts for Britney" as the couple "want to completely live it up and not be low-key about it."