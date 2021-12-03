 
Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999

The character was supposed to be played by a woman in the Matrix world and a man in reality

Keanu Reeves said a part in the movie was cut from theThe Matrix franchise because it was trans in depiction.

In 1999, the actor said a part of the script was removed to omit the androgynous character named Switch, which was supposed to be played by a woman in the Matrix world and a man in reality.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said, “I think the studio wasn’t ready for that.”

Director Lilly Wachowski explained in a 2020 interview with Netflix that Switch was portrayed by a female in both movie worlds.

“The corporate world wasn’t ready for it,” she said at the time. ” The Matrix stuff was all about a desire for transformation but it was all coming from a closeted point of view.”

Meanwhile, the fourth installment of the film, The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release in theatres and on HBO Max December 22.

