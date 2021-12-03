BTS wraps up ‘PTD’ LA concerts, Jungkook says: “Isn’t our last show”

BTS concluded its four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles but Jungkook hinted that more shows will be held soon.

On December 3, fans were left teary-eyed as the K-pop idols wrapped up its much-awaited event.

However, the Euphoria singer took the mic in hands to bring back smile on fans' faces as he made a huge announcement.

The 24-year-old singer said, “This is the end of our concert in LA. But this is definitely not our end. This moment makes me so sad, but it was so fun and so precious.”

“ I’m confused how I feel right now. This is not our last show. This is just a beginning. So, we will keep seeing you,” he added.

Soon after the singer’s speech, fans have been sharing the clip of the announcement on Twitter as they can’t keep calm to see more on-stage performances of the world-famous band.



