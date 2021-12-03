 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson through journalists
Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'

Daniel Radcliffe is talking about his 'strange' relationship dynamic with Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on the The Jonathan Ross Show the Harry Potter star shared that he communicates with the Batman star through journalists.

"Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, 'What, I know that guy!'" Radcliffe explained. "I hadn't heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn't been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it's odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven't seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we're kind of great mates, but I've met him, he's a lovely guy when I worked with him."

Talking further about the impact of the movie franchise, Daniel shared bitter sweet encounters.

"I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now and their parents will bring them up to me and they'll be like 'this is Harry Potter' and the kids will be like 'no it's not'," Radcliffe admitted in 2018. "It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says 'you were a huge part of my childhood.' For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else's life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I'm incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing."

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles
Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years

Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years
Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement
BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares

BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares
'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry
Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news
Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton
Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident

Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident
Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism
Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Latest

view all