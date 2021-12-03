 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source

Insiders recently weighed in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting approach for their kids.

An insider close to E News made this claim and during the course of their interview admitted that Kim is keen on keeping things cordial with her ex Kanye West, for the sake of her children

According to the source’s claim, "Kim was happy that North was really excited about going and getting to be there with her dad. North loves when they are all together as a family."

At the end of the day, Kim is also just looking to preserve the peace since it may be “better off this way.”

The insider was also quoted saying "Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way” and because of this, “She and Kanye are still on good terms."


More From Entertainment:

Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case

Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case
BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims 'bombshell on timer, detonate whenever they like'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims 'bombshell on timer, detonate whenever they like'
Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles
Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years

Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years
Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement
BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares

BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares
Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'

Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'
'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry
Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Latest

view all