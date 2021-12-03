Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source

Insiders recently weighed in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting approach for their kids.



An insider close to E News made this claim and during the course of their interview admitted that Kim is keen on keeping things cordial with her ex Kanye West, for the sake of her children

According to the source’s claim, "Kim was happy that North was really excited about going and getting to be there with her dad. North loves when they are all together as a family."

At the end of the day, Kim is also just looking to preserve the peace since it may be “better off this way.”

The insider was also quoted saying "Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way” and because of this, “She and Kanye are still on good terms."



