Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Babar Azam opts to bat first after winning toss in second Test

Captain of Pakistan and Bangladesh during toss for the second Test match.

DHAKA: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam decided to bat first Saturday after winning the toss in the second Test match against Bangladesh played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

With 1-0 up in the two-match series, Men In Green are eyeing series victory against the Tigers who are boosted by the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The visitors fielded an unchanged team from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and also brought in Khaled Ahmed.

Saif Hasan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the Bangladesh side that lost the opening encounter in Chittagong.

Speaking after the toss, Babar Azam said they would try to keep up the momentum with openers and put up a decent total on the scoreboard.

"The pitch seems spinner-friendly, we will try to take benefit of the conditions."

Bangladeshi skipper Mominul Haque endorsed the Pakistani skipper, saying they would have batted first as well had they won the toss.

Pakistan are in the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship standings, while Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom. A win in the second Test will not only help them save face but also catapult them in the middle of the table.



Playing XI

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)