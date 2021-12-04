50 Cent apologises to Madonna : 'I did not intend to hurt your feelings'

American rapper 50 Cent is ashamed over demeaning fellow singer Madonna.

The 46-year-old rapper turned to his Twitter on Thursday to apologise for mocking the 63-year-old's Thanksgiving risque photos.

"I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03," he began.

"Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don't benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology," he added, referencing his comparison of one of Madonna's photos to a picture of the Wicked Witch of the East's legs under Dorothy's house in The Wizard of Oz.

50 Cent's apology comes after Madonna expressed her disdain over the rapper's comments about her provocative pictures.

