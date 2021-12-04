 
Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel is presumably gearing up to attend his sister’s upcoming wedding with Vicky Kaushal as he recently landed in India.

Michel uploaded a picture of city’s skyline on his Instagram Story as he shared, “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment”. 

Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal

The much-anticipated event is reported to take place at Six Senses resort in Rajasthan where guests will only be able to enter after showing a secret given code, reported ETimes.

According to reports, attendees at the private event will not be allowed to use their mobile phones nor will capture pictures or record videos.

The Sooryavanshi star also seemed to be busy in preparations for her special day as her pal Anaita Shroff Adajania was recently seen arriving at the actor’s house to make arrangements for the celebration.

Traditional functions are expected to kick-off on December 7. However, the wedding is believed to take place on December 9. 

