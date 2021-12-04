 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Deepika Padukones appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see
Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most adored couples in Bollywood and often shower love on each other on social media.

This Saturday, the RamLeela actress took one step forward to appreciate her husband Ranveer with a sweet post on Instagram.

Along with the post, the 35-years-old actress shared a quote that read, “Nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel dumb for not knowing it already”.

On the photo she wrote, #HusbandAppreciationPost @Ranveersingh.”

Deepika Padukones appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

For those unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also share screen space together in Kabir Khan's 83 next.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'
Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl

Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl
When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report

When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report
When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response

When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response
Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner

Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and other stars express dismay at gruesome Sialkot lynching

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and other stars express dismay at gruesome Sialkot lynching
Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'
Sara Ali Khan's 'confidence' shattered after Love Aj Kal, Atrangi Re 'gave her another chance'

Sara Ali Khan's 'confidence' shattered after Love Aj Kal, Atrangi Re 'gave her another chance'
Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood

Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood

Latest

view all