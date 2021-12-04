Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most adored couples in Bollywood and often shower love on each other on social media.

This Saturday, the RamLeela actress took one step forward to appreciate her husband Ranveer with a sweet post on Instagram.



Along with the post, the 35-years-old actress shared a quote that read, “Nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel dumb for not knowing it already”.

On the photo she wrote, #HusbandAppreciationPost @Ranveersingh.”

For those unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also share screen space together in Kabir Khan's 83 next.