 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey gets a diamond certification for her brand new Holiday song All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The award has been presented by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and according to reports, Carey’s song is the first in Christmas music history to receive the award.

The singer even reacted to the announcement via an official press release and it read, "The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions.”

"It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I'm so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you."

Shortly afterwards she also posed with the award on Instagram and captioned it with a witty remark that read, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül shares wedding pictures

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül shares wedding pictures

Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture

Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture
La Casa de Papel: Money Heist official Twitter account leaves fans teary-eyed

La Casa de Papel: Money Heist official Twitter account leaves fans teary-eyed

Hilaria Baldwin vows to protect Alec from critics following tell-all fallout

Hilaria Baldwin vows to protect Alec from critics following tell-all fallout
'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan aka Erin Reagan turns out to be 'John Wick' fan

'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan aka Erin Reagan turns out to be 'John Wick' fan
Kanye West’s has ‘Holy Trinity’ of reasons for wanting Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s has ‘Holy Trinity’ of reasons for wanting Kim Kardashian
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's unseen cover photo leaked amid Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's unseen cover photo leaked amid Astroworld tragedy
Lagertha reacts as 'Vikings' Bjorn and Ivar the Boneless reunite

Lagertha reacts as 'Vikings' Bjorn and Ivar the Boneless reunite

Paris Hilton revisits her 15-year-old history with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton revisits her 15-year-old history with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan
BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’

BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’
Elton John reveals how Queen behaves in private

Elton John reveals how Queen behaves in private
Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Latest

view all