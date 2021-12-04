Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey gets a diamond certification for her brand new Holiday song All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The award has been presented by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and according to reports, Carey’s song is the first in Christmas music history to receive the award.

The singer even reacted to the announcement via an official press release and it read, "The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions.”

"It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I'm so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you."

Shortly afterwards she also posed with the award on Instagram and captioned it with a witty remark that read, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”.

