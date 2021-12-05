 
Advisors addresses Alec Baldwin's potential legal repercussions from Rust shooting

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks out about the legal repercussions of Alec Baldwin’s tell-all interview.

For those unversed, even though the actor has explained that it is unlikely anyone on the set of Rust will face legal repercussions, Carmack-Altwies warns no one has yet been cleared.

In her own interview with TMZ she claimed, “Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome."

"Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust.”

