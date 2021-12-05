Prince William hasn’t return calls from Prince Harry ‘for months’: report

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly not attended any of Prince Harry’s calls ‘for months’ in a show of loyalty towards his father Prince Charles.



The author of Brothers and Wives Christopher Andersen made this claim.

He sat down for an interview with Fox News and was quoted saying, "There’s a lot of bad blood between them now."

"It’s really Charles and William versus Harry and Meghan. William is fiercely loyal to his father. He thinks his father is a great historical figure who has been underestimated.”

“And he feels for his dad. They all love the queen, but when you’re maybe going to be king when you’re almost 80 years old, it’s a sad position to be in. So William has been by his father’s side."

Before concluding he also went on to say, "William is not returning Harry’s phone calls and hasn’t for months. Charles and Harry have not spoken at all."