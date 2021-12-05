BBC reacts to claims of ‘biased, degrading’ Royal Family documentary

File Footage

BBC has finally responded to allegations of ‘biased’ and ‘degrading’ documentary that bashes the reputation of the Royal Family.



The statement was issued to the Metro by a representative and they claimed, "The Princes and the Press explored the relationship between the media and the monarchy, focusing on the younger royals.”

"It included interviews with a range of print and broadcast reporters who follow the royals closely and heard their views on the relationship the press has with the royal family and what influences the stories that are published.”

“We conducted more than 80 hours of interviews and sought views from a wide variety of contributors."

"This included approaches to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House for comment or for a representative to be interviewed for this series. A joint statement issued by them was included in both programmes."

"A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."