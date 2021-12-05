 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

BBC reacts to claims of ‘biased, degrading’ Royal Family documentary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

File Footage

BBC has finally responded to allegations of ‘biased’ and ‘degrading’ documentary that bashes the reputation of the Royal Family.

The statement was issued to the Metro by a representative and they claimed, "The Princes and the Press explored the relationship between the media and the monarchy, focusing on the younger royals.”

"It included interviews with a range of print and broadcast reporters who follow the royals closely and heard their views on the relationship the press has with the royal family and what influences the stories that are published.”

“We conducted more than 80 hours of interviews and sought views from a wide variety of contributors."

"This included approaches to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House for comment or for a representative to be interviewed for this series. A joint statement issued by them was included in both programmes."

"A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report
Prince William hasn’t return calls from Prince Harry ‘for months’: report

Prince William hasn’t return calls from Prince Harry ‘for months’: report
Prince Harry felt ‘erased’ from Firm’s Christmas broadcast

Prince Harry felt ‘erased’ from Firm’s Christmas broadcast
Alec Baldwin 'gaslit' viewers in tell-all: ‘Textbook example what not to do’

Alec Baldwin 'gaslit' viewers in tell-all: ‘Textbook example what not to do’
Meghan Markle privacy victory could lead to change in UK law: report

Meghan Markle privacy victory could lead to change in UK law: report
Advisors addresses Alec Baldwin’s potential legal repercussions from Rust shooting

Advisors addresses Alec Baldwin’s potential legal repercussions from Rust shooting
Why Adele’s Instagram password was revoked by her team

Why Adele’s Instagram password was revoked by her team
Kirstie Allsopp sheds light on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's row

Kirstie Allsopp sheds light on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's row
'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül shares wedding pictures

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül shares wedding pictures

Ed Sheeran, Elton John drop new Holiday MV ‘Merry Christmas’

Ed Sheeran, Elton John drop new Holiday MV ‘Merry Christmas’
Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture

Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture

Latest

view all