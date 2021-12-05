 
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Ayeza Khan and Ertugrul star Gülsim Ali seem to have struck up a serious friendship, with the two often meeting up and blessing their fans with pictures and notes for each other. 

The two got together again recently, taking to Instagram to update their fans with pictures from the day. 

"Always a pleasure to see you, @gyulsim Much love. Hope to see you again very soon," said Ayeza in her post, which was met with much love. 

It currently boasts almost 236,000 likes on the photo-sharing app. 

Gülsim reciprocated the love on her own Instagram, writing, "You’re very special dear, love you and thanks for this beautiful flowers." 

