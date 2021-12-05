 
entertainment
Here’s how Daniel Radcliffe once made a ‘Harry Potter’ fan faint

Daniel Radcliffe’s performance in Harry Potter can make anyone swoon and recalling such an incident, the star recently made a surprising revelation.

The Jungle actor graced The Jonasthan Ross Show, where he detailed his most ‘obsessive fans’ moments.

He shared, “Japan, without a doubt. They love Potter over there. I had my truest kind of ‘Beatlemania’-type experience over there.”

The 32-year-old actor started explaining, “I was walking through a school corridor — I was visiting a Japanese school for a publicity thing..”

“and I literally brushed a young girl (on the arm) while I was walking past her and I said, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ And boom! Fainted. I had brushed her and spoken to her and (it) was too much. And she fainted.”

Getting candid about his reaction on receiving much love, Radcliffe stated, “You know, you’ve got to enjoy that stuff, because that doesn’t last forever. Like, when you have a moment like that, you’ve kind of got to take in how cool and weird it is.”

