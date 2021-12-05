Katrina Kaif vs Vicky Kaushal: To-be bride has an extra 'zero' in her net-worth

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be tying the knot in December. Although the duo has not confirmed their alleged 'royal' wedding, fans are expecting Katrina Kaif to walk down the aisle on December 9.

Vicky and Katrina, who have been dating each other since 2019, have established their spot in Bollywood over the years. While Katrina has been in the industry for a while, Vicky's came under the spotlight for his role in Sanju.

As per the Indian media, Katrina, who prefers working with Bollywood bigwigs, has total net worth is approx Rs 220 crores. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal charges Rs 3-4 crores per film.

Vicky's net worth on the contrary is 22 crores which makes the couple's collective worth Rs 242 crores approximately.



Although Katrina's market value is higher than to-be husband, the Uri star is seemingly on a higher career trajectory after the success of film Sardar Udham.