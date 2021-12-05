 
Sunday Dec 05, 2021
Minal Khan gushes over adorable memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Pakistani actor, Minal Khan is spending a love-filled weekend as she gushed over her swoon-worthy memories with hubby, Mohsin Ahsan Ikram.

The lovebirds never fail to set some major couple goals for their fans with adorable pictures on social media.

Adding another one to the list, the actor dropped a gorgeous click of herself, donning a bright smile as she encapsulated her happy moments forever.

Ikram, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning with an arm around his other-half.

The diva simply marked the date as she captioned the lovely post, writing, “4-2-21!” and dropped a heart emoticon.”

Just two days ago, Khan uploaded two portraits of the couple as she penned down a lovely post for her life partner.

She wrote, “There is only one happiness in this world , to love and to be loved .. and you have given me so much loveeeee that I feel the happiest when I’m with you. You will forever be my always. Till my last day , I’ll be loving you”



