Sunday Dec 05 2021
Queen Elizabeth and her 'hidden talent' that proves she has great sense of humour

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Queen Elizabeth and her 'hidden talent' not known to many: Read Here

Apart from fulfilling her duties as a sovereign, Queen possesses many other qualities and hidden talents that are not known to the public eye.

The Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly reveals that Her Majesty has a wicked sense of humour and is a plausible mimic.

Angela, who is very close to the 95-year-old monarch, further added in a 2007 interview that the Queen often imitates her Liverpudlian accent during their private sessions.

She said: "We have a lot of fun together. The Queen has a wicked sense of humour and is a great mimic."

"She can do all accents — including mine," added Angela as per Mirror.

After began her career as a dresser in 1993. She now solely looks after the Queen's looks.

