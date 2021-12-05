 
Prince William shares royal family's way to stay active

Prince William shares that what healthy habit is adopted by his family members.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge shared that his family is very fond of walking as a part of their daily routine.

He shared that his father Prince Charles and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis like to go out for a stroll to keep themselves active.

He added that he hopes to "inspire a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health."

The revelation comes as no surprise as William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has been regularly walking her corgis throughout her long life. 

He tweeted: "My whole family have a passion for walking – whether it’s my Grandmother still taking her corgis out at 95; my father embarking on lengthy rambles over the summer in Scotland; or my own children making their first appearance at our annual walk to church on Christmas at Sandringham."


