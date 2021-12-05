 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS win big for ‘Butter’ at Variety’s Hitmaker awards

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

The septet accepted the award with a heartfelt speech reflecting what Butter’s success means to them
The septet accepted the award with a heartfelt speech reflecting what Butter’s success means to them

BTS picked up the Record of the Year award at Variety’s Hitmaker event on Saturday for their summer single Butter.

The septet accepted the award with a heartfelt speech that reflected on what the song’s success means to them.

“We’d like to thank Variety for this amazing honour,” band member RM said. 

He added, “Butter holds a very special place in our heart. During these uncertain and turbulent times with the pandemic, we took time to look back on our past and present and decided to release Butter in hopes of lifting spirits.”

“The song became an anchor for us to enjoy what we can now and keep moving forward. We just finished our first in-person concert we longed for in two years, especially since the pandemic and this feels truly like the beginning of our new chapter.”

Jungkook echoed RM saying, “It means a lot to us that Butter is being recognized as record of the year. We just wanted to share fun, positive energy with many people, and that is what Butter is to BTS.”

The band did not attend the ceremony in person, however, accepted the award virtually and delivered the acceptance speech via a video message.

More From Entertainment:

When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana

When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana
Prince William shares royal family's way to stay active

Prince William shares royal family's way to stay active
Queen Elizabeth and her 'hidden talent' that proves she has great sense of humour

Queen Elizabeth and her 'hidden talent' that proves she has great sense of humour
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari pack on the PDA in Mexico

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari pack on the PDA in Mexico
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo fired over role in brother's sexual misconduct scandal

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo fired over role in brother's sexual misconduct scandal
Prince William shares his kids ‘happy’ breakfast routine

Prince William shares his kids ‘happy’ breakfast routine
Cardi B makes history with new role at Playboy

Cardi B makes history with new role at Playboy
Prince William, Apple Fitness+ team up for show

Prince William, Apple Fitness+ team up for show

Here’s how Daniel Radcliffe once made a ‘Harry Potter’ fan faint

Here’s how Daniel Radcliffe once made a ‘Harry Potter’ fan faint
Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks breaks silence over their relationship

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks breaks silence over their relationship
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report
BBC reacts to claims of ‘biased, degrading’ Royal Family documentary

BBC reacts to claims of ‘biased, degrading’ Royal Family documentary

Latest

view all