BTS win big for ‘Butter’ at Variety’s Hitmaker awards

BTS picked up the Record of the Year award at Variety’s Hitmaker event on Saturday for their summer single Butter.

The septet accepted the award with a heartfelt speech that reflected on what the song’s success means to them.

“We’d like to thank Variety for this amazing honour,” band member RM said.

He added, “Butter holds a very special place in our heart. During these uncertain and turbulent times with the pandemic, we took time to look back on our past and present and decided to release Butter in hopes of lifting spirits.”

“The song became an anchor for us to enjoy what we can now and keep moving forward. We just finished our first in-person concert we longed for in two years, especially since the pandemic and this feels truly like the beginning of our new chapter.”

Jungkook echoed RM saying, “It means a lot to us that Butter is being recognized as record of the year. We just wanted to share fun, positive energy with many people, and that is what Butter is to BTS.”

The band did not attend the ceremony in person, however, accepted the award virtually and delivered the acceptance speech via a video message.