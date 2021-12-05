Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families accept them as couple?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never cease to amaze onlookers as they exude couple goals whenever they appear together.

The duo, who reunited a few months ago after 17 year apart, enjoyed family cinema outing on Saturday in Westwood, apparently giving an impression as the have got a nod from their families to go ahead as couple.

Lopez and Affleck, during their latest outing, looked relaxed and casual as they strolled in step and with their arms around one another, and the kids in tow. The two received the VIP treatment upon arrival with the manager of Westwood’s Regency Theatre personally escorting them inside.

Jennifer Lopez amazed in ripped jeans and boots, paring with eye-catching green, pink and purple floral jumper. She accessorised her outfit with a matching purple face mask and a burgundy leather handbag, while Ben was also masked up and in dark jeans, a black jacket, plaid shirt and grey T-shirt.

ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' kids blended brood accompanied them on their trip to the cinema, with J-Lo’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 13-year-old Max and Emme, along for the ride.