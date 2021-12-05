 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families accept them as couple?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks families accept them as couple?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never cease to amaze onlookers as they exude couple goals whenever they appear together.

The duo, who reunited a few months ago after 17 year apart, enjoyed family cinema outing on Saturday in Westwood, apparently giving an impression as the have got a nod from their families to go ahead as couple.

Lopez and Affleck, during their latest outing, looked relaxed and casual as they strolled in step and with their arms around one another, and the kids in tow. The  two received the VIP treatment upon arrival with the manager of Westwood’s Regency Theatre personally escorting them inside.

Jennifer Lopez amazed in ripped jeans and boots, paring with eye-catching green, pink and purple floral jumper. She accessorised her outfit with a matching purple face mask and a burgundy leather handbag, while Ben was also masked up and in dark jeans, a black jacket, plaid shirt and grey T-shirt.

ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' kids blended brood accompanied them on their trip to the cinema, with J-Lo’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 13-year-old Max and Emme, along for the ride.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry

Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry
When Taylor Swift made Prince William sing 'like a puppy'

When Taylor Swift made Prince William sing 'like a puppy'
'Walking into vacation like..': Chris Cuomo gets trolled over video caption

'Walking into vacation like..': Chris Cuomo gets trolled over video caption

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to be 'royals of the world'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to be 'royals of the world'
Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style

Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style
Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day

Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day
Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast

Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast
Paris Hilton shares never-before-seen snaps from her and Carter's Bora Bora honeymoon

Paris Hilton shares never-before-seen snaps from her and Carter's Bora Bora honeymoon
BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify

BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify
Prince William details how he felt when Taylor Swift invited him on stage

Prince William details how he felt when Taylor Swift invited him on stage
Prince William shares fond memory of how Princess Diana eased his anxiety

Prince William shares fond memory of how Princess Diana eased his anxiety

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made British press 'look stupid'

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made British press 'look stupid'

Latest

view all