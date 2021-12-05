 
Sunday Dec 05 2021
Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style

Billie Eilish recently opened up on getting criticised for her Marilyn Monroe-styled photoshoot that she did for Vogue in May.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer dropped the cover photo of the magazine, portraying the Bad-Guy singer in completely different attire.

As soon as the post was up on social media, netizens went crazy over her photos however she was also heavily criticized.

During her recent interview with The Guardian, the 19-year-old singer shared, “It was so much fun that shoot. It was playing dress-up, you know? Because that’s what a (expletive) photo shoot is.”

“I’m just playing around! You know, I’m allowed to wear anything I want at any time and so is everyone else. That was a fun thing to put out there in the world. You’re allowed to change. You’re also allowed to not change. You’re allowed to wear anything and say anything and do anything and be anything,” she added.

Eilish also reflected on feeling more confident about herself now, adding, “I hated the way I looked before – I don’t love it now, but I feel a little more confident in myself and I’ve gotten a lot more proud of who I am and more open to things. I think (that shoot) opened my mind up for having an open mind in the future.”

