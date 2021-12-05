Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry

Prince William is going down memory lane, recalling some of his fondest memories with his mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking with In a new interview with Apple Fitness+ audio, William revealed that his late mother used to tune into singer Tina Turner's 1989 cover of Bonnie Tyler’s The Best.

William shares that listening to the song was a major bonding moment between younger brother Harry.

“When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school," revealed Prince William.

He added: “And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

“And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well," he continued.

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," said William.

The Duke of Cambridge now starts his day with AC/DC to have a rejuvenating week.

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, Thunderstruck.

“It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.

“I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to," concluded Prince William.