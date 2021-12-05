 
Sunday Dec 05 2021
Kate Middleton lashed out at Prince William for 'cheapening her image'

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

While Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their 10 years of marriage, their relationship met a lot of obstacles on the way.

It was reported that back when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in their dating days, William was seen dancing on a podium and getting other women’s attention.

Furthermore, he was also snapped sharing an embrace with a woman during a wild night out with his boys.

Seeing this a friend quoted that Kate had warned William about his problematic behaviour.

The friend said: "Kate told William that he was making her look bad.

"She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and, for a while, she found it humorous and even flattering.

"But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own.

"She told him she wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image.

"She gave him quite a pasting. In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her."

A family friend of Kate's added: "Kate rose above all the rumours and just laughed them off, but something recently snapped in her.

"She was irritated when she read about his flirting in Bournemouth and she wasn't best pleased to hear about the blonde he ended up with on the dance floor at Boujis."

