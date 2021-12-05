 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish's bodyguards protect her from overzealous fans at JFK Airport

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Billie Eilishs bodyguards protect her from overzealous fans at JFK Airport

Billie Eilish's experienced an uneasy situation at JFK Airport in New York Saturday when some of her excited fans got way too close and frenetic.

The 19-year-old singer's two bodyguards had to stave her overzealous fans away as she traversed her way through the terminal.

The award-winning musician isn't old hat so she might have been little confused to have such a troubling situation that compelled her bodyguards to step in dealing with the fans.

Billie Eilishs bodyguards protect her from overzealous fans at JFK Airport

Billie, who previously went to court for a protective order against a man harassing her and is potentially dangerous, was spotted at JFK Airport wearing a chic black outfit when the incident took place.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton lashed out at Prince William for 'cheapening her image'

Kate Middleton lashed out at Prince William for 'cheapening her image'
Robin Williams nearly raised $50K for a local food bank before death

Robin Williams nearly raised $50K for a local food bank before death
Sam Smith and friends ask female fan to 'shut up' after she insists for a selfie

Sam Smith and friends ask female fan to 'shut up' after she insists for a selfie
George and Charlotte entertain Prince William most mornings like Princess Diana

George and Charlotte entertain Prince William most mornings like Princess Diana
Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry

Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry
When Taylor Swift made Prince William sing 'like a puppy'

When Taylor Swift made Prince William sing 'like a puppy'
'Walking into vacation like..': Chris Cuomo gets trolled over video caption

'Walking into vacation like..': Chris Cuomo gets trolled over video caption

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to be 'royals of the world'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to be 'royals of the world'
Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style

Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families accept them as couple?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families accept them as couple?
Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day

Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day
Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast

Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast

Latest

view all