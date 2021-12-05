Billie Eilish's bodyguards protect her from overzealous fans at JFK Airport

Billie Eilish's experienced an uneasy situation at JFK Airport in New York Saturday when some of her excited fans got way too close and frenetic.



The 19-year-old singer's two bodyguards had to stave her overzealous fans away as she traversed her way through the terminal.



The award-winning musician isn't old hat so she might have been little confused to have such a troubling situation that compelled her bodyguards to step in dealing with the fans.



Billie, who previously went to court for a protective order against a man harassing her and is potentially dangerous, was spotted at JFK Airport wearing a chic black outfit when the incident took place.

