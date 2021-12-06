 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Meghan Markle's lawyer 'has no way of knowing' if bullying claims are untrue

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Experts worry Meghan Markle's lawyer is 'in no position' to know if bullying claims are untrue.

Royal expert Richard Kay made this claim while speaking on the True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat podcast.

There he was quoted saying, "The thing that struck me about Jenny Afia was where she categorically said, as Meghan's lawyer, that the allegations of bullying were untrue. She is in no position to know that."

He also admitted, "She could have said 'I am advised as her lawyer that the allegations are untrue', but she wasn't there and she doesn't know what the nature of the investigation by Buckingham Palace is, [and] which is still ongoing into the claims and counterclaims."

