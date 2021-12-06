 
Prince William, Kate’s silence over Meghan Markle’s court win ‘speaks volumes’: report

Experts recently shared their thoughts on how Prince William and Kate Middleton’s silence over Meghan Markle’s privacy court win “will speak volumes.”

Royal commentator Liam Gilliver made this claim in his new piece for The Mirror.

There he wrote, “Aside from the hilarious swipe at the sued publication, Meghan's statement is pretty poignant. Even if you don't like her, you've got to admit she's right on this one.”

“But awkwardly twiddling their thumbs and staying silent is none other than fellow royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William.”

He also went on to write, “Instead of words of support for their own brother and sister-in-law, the couple decided to post about... Fabergé eggs. Now if my relatives were being hounded I'd be pretty upset for them.”

“It doesn't help the suspicion that Kate and William never really cared that Meghan was receiving vitriol and invasive comments from social media on a daily basis - or how that impacted her mental health and ability to stay close to the monarchy.”

“Because even though they were not part of that system, Kate and William certainly benefited from it. The more people disliked Meghan and Harry, the shinier Kate and William were perceived. The more criticism Meghan got, the more invisible Kate became.”

“If Meghan’s outfit was ill-fitting and unoriginal, Kate’s was elegant and stunning. Even the women's penchant for avocados managed to receive polar opposite responses.”

Before concluding Mr Gilliver also added, “And as pessimistic as this may seem, the Cambridges don’t really seem to mind. Or at least, nothing in their actions say they do.”

