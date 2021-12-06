Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Grimes seemingly shaded Musk in the song 'Player of Games' with several lyrics aimed at him

It seems like Grimes is not holding back on shading the father of her child Elon Musk in her new song Player of Games, with several lyrics seemingly aimed directly at him.

The 33-year-old shaded the SpaceX founder with lyrics about being in love with the “greatest gamer” in the song.

Player of Games features the lyrics, “I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me.”

Musk is not only known to be an avid PC gamer but also reportedly worked on creating video games before becoming a millionaire. He also tweeted in January that he still plays the game Halo.

If those lyrics weren’t shady enough, Grimes takes another dig at Musk through the song, singing, “Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”

Musk and Grimes, who share son X Æ A-12, parted ways in September after dating for three years, with Musk citing his work as being a major reason for their split.