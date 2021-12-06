 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Grimes seemingly shaded Musk in the song Player of Games with several lyrics aimed at him
Grimes seemingly shaded Musk in the song 'Player of Games' with several lyrics aimed at him

It seems like Grimes is not holding back on shading the father of her child Elon Musk in her new song Player of Games, with several lyrics seemingly aimed directly at him.

The 33-year-old shaded the SpaceX founder with lyrics about being in love with the “greatest gamer” in the song.

Player of Games features the lyrics, “I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me.”

Musk is not only known to be an avid PC gamer but also reportedly worked on creating video games before becoming a millionaire. He also tweeted in January that he still plays the game Halo.

If those lyrics weren’t shady enough, Grimes takes another dig at Musk through the song, singing, “Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”

Musk and Grimes, who share son X Æ A-12, parted ways in September after dating for three years, with Musk citing his work as being a major reason for their split. 

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video
Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN

Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism
Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy
Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics
Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle: report
Meghan Markle urged to ‘think carefully’ over usage of royal title: report

Meghan Markle urged to ‘think carefully’ over usage of royal title: report
Prince William shares details of Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s ‘massive fights’

Prince William shares details of Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s ‘massive fights’
Meghan Markle left the ‘entire household on the verge of quitting’: report

Meghan Markle left the ‘entire household on the verge of quitting’: report

Latest

view all