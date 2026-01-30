Michael Jackson accused again as former PR claims abuse and cover up

Michael Jackson’s legacy is now once again in the spotlight after his former publicist Vincent Amen spoke out in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Amen claimed that he still believes the late pop star was guilty of child abuse and that people covered up the truth for years.

The series, Michael Jackson The Trial, is all about the legendary singer’s 2005 court case when Jackson faced multiple charges of molestation and conspiracy but never found guilty.

Amen, who worked closely with the singer in the early 2000s, said that he was concerned after finding an inappropriate magazine with ads and videos featuring “naked kids.”

However, he claimed thay this made him question Jackson’s behaviour more and that actually led him to speak with attorney although he never testified in court.

The documentary also explores the world around Jackson which included his long-time friend Frank Cascio, who is now chasing legal claims related to the singer.

Amen shared more details about how Jackson’s team dealt with the intense media attention and the serious allegations during that time.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson The Trial will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 4 February at 9pm.

The series promised to show a closer look at the trial, the people around Michael and all those controversies he faced.