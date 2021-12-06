 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Web Desk

Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Shakira has given special mention to Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte after the Duke of Cambridge revealed that the six-year-old is a fan of the Colombian singer.

Shakira took to Twitter and wrote: "I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!"

Earlier Prince William spoke in an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk, where he gave a glimpse of what his kids’ morning routine looked like.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning.

"And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn.

"So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music."

William continued: "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, 'Waka Waka'.

"There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up."

