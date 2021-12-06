Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'

Justin Bieber, wo hit the stage with full enthusiasm for a concert in Saudi Arabia this weekend, has received massive praise from music lovers for his heart-capturing performance.

The Canadian pop star was scheduled to headline among a slate of other performers at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in SA.

The Award-winning singer looked all pumped in the videos shared by his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber and his excited fans, wearing red outfit for the show.

Sharing the clip of his performance, an excited Saudi fan of Bieber wrote: "it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive."

The Yummy singer's wife Hailey, who accompanied him on trip, also uploaded a short video of the singer to Instagram and captioned. “Go baby”.

Justin Bieber amazed in a red jersey and athletic pants for the show that was planned alongside the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia. He thrilled the audience with his hit songs 'Deserve You', 'Somebody', and Hold On.