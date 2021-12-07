Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes

Actor Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his special gift given by his wife Aishwerya Rai Bachchan in latest The Ranveer Show podcast.

The Bob Biswas actor recently appeared in the show where he revealed that once his wife Aishwarya got a present for him and that is Nelly’s autograph on his mic, one he cherishes forever.



The actor revealed his fondness for American singer-rapper Nelly and his favourite track Dilemma that got released in 2002 which featured Kelly Rowland and was a massive hit.



He went on to say that he still loves the song and his wife Aishwarya.



“You know what she did for me once? We were dating and she got me a present. She got Nelly to autograph his mic. It's on my table. It's awesome," the actor said.

The Guru actor further added that he is lucky enough to sing along with Nelly.

“I did this track with my dear, dear friend Raghav, an Indian-Canadian singer. So Raghav approached me and said, ‘Hey I am doing this song, you got to do it. It’s called Until The Sun Comes Up. And oh, by the way, Nelly's on it.' I was like, ‘Let’s do this man! Come on, it's Nelly'.”