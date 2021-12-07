 
Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert

Singer Asim Azhar and actor Hania Aamir's beef does not seem to go away- at least that not how Asim's fans want it.

The singer, who is currently touring across Pakistan, visited Multan for on Monday for an afternoon concert. While Asim received amazing turnout from his fans in the city, the singer found himself in a rather challenging position when his admirers started hooting ex-girlfriend Hania Aamir's name amid the performance.

A perplexed Asim then went on to politely ask audience to quit the chants. "Yeh extra naam lenge na, tou boys phir maza nahien ayega," the Teriyaan singer requested his audience.

Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir parted ways in 2020 and the couple has ever since launched cryptic posts on their social media on multiplce occasions to throw shade at one another.

Recently, Hania Aamir also faced flak after attending Asim's Karachi concert earlier this month. The actress was spotted dancing with her gal pals throughout the singer's performances.

