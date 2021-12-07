 
sports
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Aus: Cricket Australia delegation arrives to review security situation in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Staff waters the grass at the National Stadium in Karachi. Photo: AFP
Staff waters the grass at the National Stadium in Karachi. Photo: AFP

  • Four-member delegation comprises security experts. 
  • Australian team will visit National Stadium in Karachi to inspect security arrangements. 
  • Australia to play 3 Test matches, 3 ODIs and one T20 in Pakistan. 

KARACHI: A four-member delegation of Cricket Australia that includes security experts, arrived today (Tuesday) to assess the security situation in Pakistan. 

Australia are scheduled to play a full series in Pakistan in March-April 2022. The full series will comprise three Test matches, an equal number of ODIs and one T20 match between the two sides.  

This will be the first time in 24 years that an Australian cricket team is visiting Pakistan for a series. 

As per sources, the four-member team will visit the National Stadium in Karachi. 

The delegation comprised three Australian security experts and top-notch security consultant Reg Dickason. 

The security team is also scheduled to visit Lahore and Rawalpindi and will assess the security arrangements at the hotels, stadiums and along the routes. Australia’s tour of Pakistan is subjected to clearance from the security team.

PCB sources said that officials of the Interior Ministry will also brief the delegation about the security arrangements during the visit. The security team will also watch the initial two T20 fixtures between Pakistan and West Indies, the sources added.

'Some Australian players may not be comfortable touring Pakistan'

On November 9, Australian skipper Tim Paine had said there will be certain players in the camp who will not be "comfortable" touring Pakistan next year.

In an interview with Australian radio station SEN, Tim Paine had admitted that some players may not be 100% on board with touring Pakistan.

"There’ll be some guys who will be happy to take the experts’ advice and others will want to know a bit more,” Paine had said. "If we’re totally honest, there might be some people who aren’t comfortable going regardless.

Paine had admitted that there will be "issues that will, I’m sure, pop up."

He had said the team will discuss the subject and hopefully, get the right answers. "Hopefully, we will get the best team we can," he had said, adding that the decision to either go or not go to Pakistan rests with an individual, instead of the team. 

More From Sports:

Gamers of the future: Does Esports have a future in Pakistan?

Gamers of the future: Does Esports have a future in Pakistan?
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rizwan, Fawad Alam return to form with 50s

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rizwan, Fawad Alam return to form with 50s
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan skittle Bangladesh's top order in Dhaka Test

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan skittle Bangladesh's top order in Dhaka Test
Melbourne Stars rope in Haris Rauf for ongoing BBL season

Melbourne Stars rope in Haris Rauf for ongoing BBL season
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Chris Gayle, David Miller among 443 foreign cricketers confirmed for PSL 7 draft

Chris Gayle, David Miller among 443 foreign cricketers confirmed for PSL 7 draft
WATCH: Plane with banner saying 'Free Kashmir' flies over UK football stadium

WATCH: Plane with banner saying 'Free Kashmir' flies over UK football stadium
Lanka Premier League 2021: Sri Lanka enhances security measures for Pakistani players

Lanka Premier League 2021: Sri Lanka enhances security measures for Pakistani players

World's oldest Test player Eileen Ash dies at 110

World's oldest Test player Eileen Ash dies at 110
Pak vs Ban: Play called off due to rain, wet outfield on Day 2 of second Test

Pak vs Ban: Play called off due to rain, wet outfield on Day 2 of second Test
PM Imran Khan seeks PSB's support in 'nourishing' country's sports talent

PM Imran Khan seeks PSB's support in 'nourishing' country's sports talent
Pak vs WI: Injured Kieron Pollard not available for Pakistan tour

Pak vs WI: Injured Kieron Pollard not available for Pakistan tour

Latest

view all