Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube

Popular Columbian singer Shakira’s hit song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) has reached the three billion views milestone on YouTube.

The song, officially recorded as FIFA World Cup’s anthem in 2010, features the Hips Don’t Lie crooner alongside South African band, Freshlyground.

On Tuesday, the Girl Like Me singer took to her social media accounts and posted a short video clip of the iconic song and expressed gratitude towards fans for making it a massive hit.





“That’s unbelievable! I just saw that Waka Waka has reached 3 billion views on YouTube! Thank you guys for dancing alongside me in a video (and song) that brought so much joy into my life,” wrote the 43-year-old singer.

Shakira famously met and fell in love with her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, while shooting the video of Waka Waka in 2010. The couple has since become parents to two sons, eight-year-old Milan, and six-year-old Sasha.